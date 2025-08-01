Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Airmen load cargo onto a C-130J during exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-3 (Time-Lapse B-Roll)

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Tyler Moody 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen load and secure cargo in a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-3 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Aug. 5, 2025. The exercise tests participants' ability to synchronize multi-domain operations, ensuring readiness to deliver decisive airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tyler A. P. Moody)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 21:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972929
    VIRIN: 250805-F-GC829-1003
    Filename: DOD_111215271
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, U.S. Airmen load cargo onto a C-130J during exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-3 (Time-Lapse B-Roll), by SrA Tyler Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    time-lapse
    loading cargo
    Bamboo Eagle
    BambooEagle
    C-130
    DLE2025

