JSCG-P technical engineers partner with Panama and U.S. Embassy to improve school facilities

Members of the 573d Engineering Detachment-Expeditionary working through the Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama, conduct a topographical survey in Salamanca, Panama, August 4, 2025. The 573rd General Engineering Detachment-Expeditionary provided construction planning, survey, design, and management for the JSCG-P in support of SOUTHCOM. The information from these topographic surveys support the design of overhead recreational canopy structures in support of Escuela Centro Educativo Basica General Salamanca and Primaria Centeno Villareal.