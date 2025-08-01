Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JSCG-P technical engineers partner with Panama and U.S. Embassy to improve school facilities

    PANAMA

    08.04.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Members of the 573d Engineering Detachment-Expeditionary working through the Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama, conduct a topographical survey in Salamanca, Panama, August 4, 2025. The 573rd General Engineering Detachment-Expeditionary provided construction planning, survey, design, and management for the JSCG-P in support of SOUTHCOM. The information from these topographic surveys support the design of overhead recreational canopy structures in support of Escuela Centro Educativo Basica General Salamanca and Primaria Centeno Villareal.

    Location: PA

    SOUTHCOM
    Republic of Panama (Panama)
    School
    Panama
    Humanitarian Assistance
    573d General Engineering Detachment

