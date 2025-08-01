Members of the 573d Engineering Detachment-Expeditionary working through the Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama, conduct a topographical survey in Salamanca, Panama, August 4, 2025. The 573rd General Engineering Detachment-Expeditionary provided construction planning, survey, design, and management for the JSCG-P in support of SOUTHCOM. The information from these topographic surveys support the design of overhead recreational canopy structures in support of Escuela Centro Educativo Basica General Salamanca and Primaria Centeno Villareal.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 16:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972928
|VIRIN:
|250804-F-JC347-6616
|Filename:
|DOD_111215267
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|PA
This work, JSCG-P technical engineers partner with Panama and U.S. Embassy to improve school facilities, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
