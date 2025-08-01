Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

     Fort Stewart Senior Commander Briefs Media

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Army Brig. Gen. John W. Lubas, Fort Stewart commanding general, briefs the media at Fort Stewart, Ga., following an active shooter incident, Aug. 6, 2025.

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 16:30
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:08:56
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

