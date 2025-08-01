USASOC Best Squad Competition Land Navigation Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from 95th Civil Affairs Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne), based out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, participate in a land navigation course as part of the United States Army Special Operations Command’s (USASOC) Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 6, 2025. The USASOC Best Squad Competition showcases the excellence of the Army’s Special Operations Forces as they demonstrate grit, determination, and mastery of warfighting fundamentals—including marksmanship and physical fitness—over a week of competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, from August 4–8. The winning squad will advance to compete against the Army’s best during the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, scheduled for October 2–12, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jimmie Baker)