U.S. Soldiers assigned to 92nd Chemical Company, 83d Chemical Battalion, don Mission-Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear, also known as Joint Service Lightweight Integrated Suit Technology (JLIST), to levels three and four at Ft. Stewart, Georgia, on July 29, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 15:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972917
|VIRIN:
|250729-A-BY519-4000
|Filename:
|DOD_111214992
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|FT. STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Battle Buddy MOPP 3-4 B-Roll, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.