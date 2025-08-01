Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle Buddy MOPP 3-4 B-Roll

    FT. STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 92nd Chemical Company, 83d Chemical Battalion, don Mission-Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear, also known as Joint Service Lightweight Integrated Suit Technology (JLIST), to levels three and four at Ft. Stewart, Georgia, on July 29, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 15:56
    Location: FT. STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    MOPP
    Battle Buddy
    Mission-Oriented Protective Posture
    JLIST
    Joint Service Lightweight Integrated Suit Technology

