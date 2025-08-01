Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    92nd Chemical Co. DECON training B-Roll

    FT. STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Video by Spc. Kaylan Joseph 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    The 92nd Chemical Company, 83d Chemical Battalion, conducts decontamination training, which includes a Stryker DECON lane and a Black Hawk aircraft decontamination at Ft. Stewart, Georgia, on July 29, 2025. (U.S. video by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 15:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972912
    VIRIN: 250729-A-BY519-6858
    Filename: DOD_111214862
    Length: 00:07:06
    Location: FT. STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    3rd Infantry Division
    92nd Chemical Company
    wingsofthemarne

