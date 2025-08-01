Maj. Gen. Kevin Meisler, Army Materiel Command, Chief of Staff, delivers public service announcement for Antiterrorism Awareness Month, a critical period dedicated to bolstering security and readiness.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 15:01
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|972908
|VIRIN:
|250717-A-NF979-4194
|Filename:
|DOD_111214838
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AT Month PSA - Maj. Gen. Meisler, by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.