    B-Roll of the Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office team during Military Health System Research Symposium

    KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Video by T. T. Parish 

    Operational Medical Systems

    B-Roll of the Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office team during exhibit hours as part of the Military Health System Research Symposium, Kissimmee, Florida, Aug. 6, 2025. MHSRS is a DoD-sponsored event that brings together leading experts from across the military and medical development industry to discuss the current and future states of military medicine, and to showcase the latest devices and technologies designed to preserve and protect the lives of America’s Warfighters. OPMED, part of the Defense Health Agency, is the DoD’s leading force in medical development and acquisition, focused on enhancing Warfighter lethality and readiness. Project management teams develop and deliver next-generation, world-class medical capabilities that empower combatant commanders for Large-Scale Combat Operations, particularly within austere environments, with a twofold mission: save lives on the battlefield and swiftly return injured service members to duty. (Defense Health Agency B-Roll Package by T. T. Parish/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 14:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972895
    VIRIN: 250806-O-PJ332-1001
    Filename: DOD_111214733
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, US

    Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office

