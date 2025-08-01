Oklahoma Army National Guardsmen with 1st Battalion, 244th Aviation Regiment, partnered with Oklahoma Task Force 1 and members of the U.S. Air Force’s 9th Air Support Operations Squadron from Fort Hood, Texas, to conduct helocast training at Camp Gruber Training Center, July 23, 2025. The joint training event, part of helocast certification requirements, utilized a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to execute water insertion techniques critical for rapid infiltration operations.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 13:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972890
|VIRIN:
|250723-Z-DX255-9366
|Filename:
|DOD_111214662
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Oklahoma National Guard, OK-TF1 and special operations partner for helocast training, by SGT Haden Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
