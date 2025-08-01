Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma National Guard, OK-TF1 and special operations partner for helocast training

    CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. Haden Tolbert 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Oklahoma Army National Guardsmen with 1st Battalion, 244th Aviation Regiment, partnered with Oklahoma Task Force 1 and members of the U.S. Air Force’s 9th Air Support Operations Squadron from Fort Hood, Texas, to conduct helocast training at Camp Gruber Training Center, July 23, 2025. The joint training event, part of helocast certification requirements, utilized a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to execute water insertion techniques critical for rapid infiltration operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 13:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972890
    VIRIN: 250723-Z-DX255-9366
    Filename: DOD_111214662
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oklahoma National Guard, OK-TF1 and special operations partner for helocast training, by SGT Haden Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    helocast
    Oklahoma National Guard
    lethality
    OKGuard
    National Guard
    OKGuardHelocast

