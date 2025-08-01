Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stryker survey and Black Hawk aircraft DECON B-Roll

    HINESVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    The 92nd Chemical Company, 83d Chemical Battalion, conducts decontamination training, which includes a Stryker site survey and a Black Hawk aircraft decontamination, along with aircraft and Soldiers assigned to 4-3 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, at Ft. Stewart, Georgia, on July 29, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 13:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972885
    VIRIN: 250729-A-BY519-6511
    Filename: DOD_111214616
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: HINESVILLE, GEORGIA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    3rd Infantry Division
    CBRN
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    ROTM

