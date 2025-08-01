Day 2 Ops: 4th FS and 4 FGS Continue Bamboo Eagle 25-3 Missions

The 4th Fighter Squadron and 4th Fighter Generation Squadron from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, participate in exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-3 at Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, Aug. 5, 2025. The exercise integrates Bamboo Eagle’s focus on follow-on force generation, pushing Airmen to adapt to rapidly evolving threats while maintaining operational tempo in high-threat battlespace. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 12:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972879
|VIRIN:
|250805-F-LY743-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111214551
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
