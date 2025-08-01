Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day 2 Ops: 4th FS and 4 FGS Continue Bamboo Eagle 25-3 Missions

    NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus  

    388th Fighter Wing

    The 4th Fighter Squadron and 4th Fighter Generation Squadron from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, participate in exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-3 at Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, Aug. 5, 2025. The exercise integrates Bamboo Eagle’s focus on follow-on force generation, pushing Airmen to adapt to rapidly evolving threats while maintaining operational tempo in high-threat battlespace. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 12:53
    This work, Day 2 Ops: 4th FS and 4 FGS Continue Bamboo Eagle 25-3 Missions, by SSgt Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    388th FW
    F-35A Lightning II
    #BambooEagle
    #DLE2025

