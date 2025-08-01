Unified Data Library (UDL) Explainer Video

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Space Systems Command

    U.S. Space Force (USSF) 2nd Lt. Cameron Kopec, Unified Data Library (UDL) program manager, with Space Systems Command (SSC) Battle Management Command, Control, and Communications Intelligence Program Executive Office (BMC3I), assigned to Global Mission Data Dominance (GMDD), discusses what the UDL program is, how it ties into everyday life, and how data flows from sensor to shooter. UDL is a cloud-based, multi-classification repository that serves as a central hub for accessing and managing data that supports USSF operational systems, turning multiple sources of collection points into a centralized picture. (U.S. Space Force video by Space Systems Command)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 12:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972876
    VIRIN: 250610-X-X0813-8068
    Filename: DOD_111214457
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, US

