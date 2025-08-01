Unified Data Library (UDL) Explainer Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Space Force (USSF) 2nd Lt. Cameron Kopec, Unified Data Library (UDL) program manager, with Space Systems Command (SSC) Battle Management Command, Control, and Communications Intelligence Program Executive Office (BMC3I), assigned to Global Mission Data Dominance (GMDD), discusses what the UDL program is, how it ties into everyday life, and how data flows from sensor to shooter. UDL is a cloud-based, multi-classification repository that serves as a central hub for accessing and managing data that supports USSF operational systems, turning multiple sources of collection points into a centralized picture. (U.S. Space Force video by Space Systems Command)