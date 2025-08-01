U.S. Space Force (USSF) 2nd Lt. Cameron Kopec, Unified Data Library (UDL) program manager, with Space Systems Command (SSC) Battle Management Command, Control, and Communications Intelligence Program Executive Office (BMC3I), assigned to Global Mission Data Dominance (GMDD), discusses what the UDL program is, how it ties into everyday life, and how data flows from sensor to shooter. UDL is a cloud-based, multi-classification repository that serves as a central hub for accessing and managing data that supports USSF operational systems, turning multiple sources of collection points into a centralized picture. (U.S. Space Force video by Space Systems Command)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 12:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972876
|VIRIN:
|250610-X-X0813-8068
|Filename:
|DOD_111214457
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Unified Data Library (UDL) Explainer Video, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.