    2025 Black Sea Air Show B-Roll

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIRBASE, ROMANIA

    08.02.2025

    Video by Capt. Regina Koesters 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Armored Division showcase the capabilities of vehicles, equipment, and aircraft to the local community alongside our NATO Allies and partners during the 2025 Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu International Airport, Romania, August 2, 2025. The air show provided an opportunity for the United States, Romanian, and German aviation crews to display their expertise and abilities while reinforcing the commitment to maintaining combat credible forces in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Regina Koesters)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 11:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972867
    VIRIN: 250802-A-HJ930-5277
    Filename: DOD_111214226
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIRBASE, RO

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Black Sea Air Show B-Roll, by CPT Regina Koesters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    VictoryCorps
    USAG Black Sea
    TFIron

