U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Armored Division showcase the capabilities of vehicles, equipment, and aircraft to the local community alongside our NATO Allies and partners during the 2025 Black Sea Air Show at Mihail Kogălniceanu International Airport, Romania, August 2, 2025. The air show provided an opportunity for the United States, Romanian, and German aviation crews to display their expertise and abilities while reinforcing the commitment to maintaining combat credible forces in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Regina Koesters)