Patriot Medic 2025 is an annual exercise, providing an opportunity for U.S. Air Force Reservists to train with joint partners in airlift, aeromedical evacuation and mobility support. This exercise is conducted to challenge and assess Reserve Airmen on their ability to manage administrative, and medical and patient transport tasks according to their specific mission requirements while operating in a simulated deployment environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Michael Dyer and Isaac Jones)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 10:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972865
|VIRIN:
|250730-F-F3641-2503
|Filename:
|DOD_111214218
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Patriot Medic Reel, by Michael Dyer and Isaac Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.