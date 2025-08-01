Patriot Medic Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/972865" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Patriot Medic 2025 is an annual exercise, providing an opportunity for U.S. Air Force Reservists to train with joint partners in airlift, aeromedical evacuation and mobility support. This exercise is conducted to challenge and assess Reserve Airmen on their ability to manage administrative, and medical and patient transport tasks according to their specific mission requirements while operating in a simulated deployment environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Michael Dyer and Isaac Jones)