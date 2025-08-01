MLAC 2025: Allies and partners view Marine Corps sunset parade

The 39th Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith, observes a sunset parade alongside Allies and partners during the Marine Leaders of the Americas Conference, in Washington, D.C., Aug. 5, 2025. The parade included guests of honor from Belize, Brazil, Chile, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Peru and Paraguay. The 2025 Marine Leaders of the Americas Conference, hosted by the Commandant of the Marine Corps and sponsored by U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, convenes senior Marine and naval infantry leaders from Argentina, Australia, Belize, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, United Kingdom and the United States to discuss shared security challenges and enhance regional cooperation.(U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt Gabriel Durand)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 09:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:05:44
|Location:
|US
