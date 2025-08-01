Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Spirit 25 - Closing Ceremony (B-Roll)

    VAZIANI, GEORGIA

    08.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Agile Spirit comes to a close at Vaziani Training Area, Vaziani, Georgia on Aug. 6, 2025. Agile Spirit 25 underscores the U.S. commitment to security and stability in the Black Sea region and highlights the importance of strong alliances and partnerships in addressing shared security challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 10:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972851
    VIRIN: 250806-Z-VB701-8049
    Filename: DOD_111213983
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: VAZIANI, GE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Spirit 25 - Closing Ceremony (B-Roll), by SGT Jaylan Caulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AgileSpirit

