Garrison Dam Spillway Modification Update: August 2025

A broadcast news story providing an update on the one-point-eight-billion-dollar garrison dam spillway modification project. A geotechnical investigation is currently being conducted as part of the five-year design phase to analyze soil and rock material below the spillway.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 09:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|972849
|VIRIN:
|250805-A-KS317-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111213968
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
