    Garrison Dam Spillway Modification Update: August 2025

    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Video by Delanie Stafford 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    A broadcast news story providing an update on the one-point-eight-billion-dollar garrison dam spillway modification project. A geotechnical investigation is currently being conducted as part of the five-year design phase to analyze soil and rock material below the spillway.

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 09:04
    Location: US

    Omaha District
    Garrison Dam
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineeers
    spillway modification project

