Spain-U.S. Bilateral Training and Exercise Conference 2025 - Reel

MADRID (April 8, 2025) – U.S. and Spanish personnel participate in the Bilateral Training and Exercise Conference (BTEC) at El Centro Superior de Estudios de la Defensa Nacional in Madrid, April, 8-9, 2025. The Spain-U.S. BTEC is a co-hosted, collaborative meeting between units from the U.S. Department of Defense and the Spanish Ministry of Defense with the chief goal of building joint force interoperability and readiness, while fostering the long-enduring defense partnership between Spain and the United States. (U.S. Navy video by Alejandra Tirapu Lucero)



MADRID (8 abril 2025) – Personal español y estadounidense participan en la conferencia bilateral de adiestramiento y ejercicios (BTEC) en el Centro Superior de Estudios de la Defensa Nacional en Madrid, el 8 de abril de 2025. La conferencia bilateral de adiestramiento y ejercicios (BTEC) es una reunión organizada en colaboración entre unidades del Departamento de Defensa de los Estados Unidos y el Ministerio de Defensa de España con el objetivo de construir interoperabilidad y preparación conjunta, a la vez que se fomenta la larga alianza en defensa entre España y Estados Unidos. (Video de la Marina de EE.UU. realizado por Alejandra Tirapu Lucero)