    Hey, Airman! Performing CPR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Fritz and Senior Airman Mark Colmenares

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Lauren Patterson, 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron clinical nurse, demonstrates how to properly perform CPR within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 1, 2025. This public service announcement, part of the ongoing 'Hey, Airman!' series, underscores the importance of lifesaving skills and readiness in emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James Fritz and Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    CREDITS:
    Fritz - conceptualization || B-roll || editing
    Colmenares - conceptualization || B-roll

    Creative Commons:
    "I Like Peanuts" by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
    Artist: http://audionautix.com/

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 08:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 972844
    VIRIN: 250801-F-F3301-1001
    Filename: DOD_111213862
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Medical Aid
    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    Medical
    Medical Training

