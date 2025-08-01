U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Lauren Patterson, 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron clinical nurse, demonstrates how to properly perform CPR within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 1, 2025. This public service announcement, part of the ongoing 'Hey, Airman!' series, underscores the importance of lifesaving skills and readiness in emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James Fritz and Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
CREDITS:
Fritz - conceptualization || B-roll || editing
Colmenares - conceptualization || B-roll
Creative Commons:
"I Like Peanuts" by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Artist: http://audionautix.com/
This work, Hey, Airman! Performing CPR, by SSgt James Fritz and SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
