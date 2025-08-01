Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Eagle Ace

    SLUNJ, CROATIA

    08.04.2025

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct marksmanship and mortars training during Eagle Ace 2025 in Slunj, Croatia, Aug. 4, 2025. Eagle Ace 2025 is a multinational training exercise designed to enhance interoperability and readiness among NATO allies and partners. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the U.S. European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains with allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance.
    (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 06:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: SLUNJ, HR

    This work, Exercise Eagle Ace, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USArmy; RTSD South; Strong Europe; SkySoldiers; USArmyEurope; 173rdAB; DefenderEurope;EagleAce

