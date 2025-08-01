250805-N-PS829-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 5, 2025) - AFN Naples social media video highlighting the upcoming back-to-school run on NSA Naples hosted by MWR. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Karris Battle)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 05:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972832
|VIRIN:
|250805-N-PS829-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111213735
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Excerpt - Back to School Run/Walk, by PO3 Karris Battle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.