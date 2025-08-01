AFN Naples Social Media Video - NAVFAC EURAFCENT CoC

250805-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 5, 2025) - AFN Naples video highlighting Capt. Rafael Miranda relinquishing command of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) to Capt. Andrew Olsen during a ceremony at Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, Aug. 1, 2025. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)
|08.04.2025
|08.06.2025 05:41
|Video Productions
|972831
|250805-N-JA925-1001
|DOD_111213725
|00:00:50
|NAPLES, IT
|1
|1
