    AFN Naples InFocus - NAVFAC EURAFCENT CoC

    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.31.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    250801-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 1, 2025) - AFN Naples InFocus highlighting Capt. Rafael Miranda relinquishing command of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) to Capt. Andrew Olsen during a ceremony at Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, Aug. 1, 2025. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 05:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972830
    VIRIN: 250801-N-JA925-1001
    Filename: DOD_111213724
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples InFocus - NAVFAC EURAFCENT CoC, by PO3 Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

