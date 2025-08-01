MCIPAC CREDO Retreat Strengthens DON Families in Okinawa

Department of the Navy service members and their spouses, assigned to Marine Corps Installations Pacific, participate in the Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation Marriage Enrichment Retreat program in Naha, Okinawa, Japan, July 23, 2025. The MCIPAC CREDO offers retreats and workshops that strengthen the religious, moral, and spiritual well-being of Department of the Navy service members, civilians, and families, increasing individual and family resilience and enhancing mission readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 01:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|972827
|VIRIN:
|250723-M-KJ570-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111213635
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NAHA, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
