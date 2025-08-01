MCIPAC CREDO Retreat Strengthens DON Families in Okinawa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Department of the Navy service members and their spouses, assigned to Marine Corps Installations Pacific, participate in the Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation Marriage Enrichment Retreat program in Naha, Okinawa, Japan, July 23, 2025. The MCIPAC CREDO offers retreats and workshops that strengthen the religious, moral, and spiritual well-being of Department of the Navy service members, civilians, and families, increasing individual and family resilience and enhancing mission readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)