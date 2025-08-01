ROK-US EMI Resolution Live Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/972821" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In what's considered a first, 1st Signal Brigade and Republic of Korea Defense Communication Command Soldiers conducted combined electromagnetic interference resolution live training at Warrior Base, South Korea, July 30, 2025. Participants learned about the sources and types of EMI, including radiated and conducted emissions, and how they affect electronic systems. The training covered methods for diagnosing EMI issues, such as using spectrum analyzers, time-domain reflectometers, and near-field probes to locate and characterize interference sources. This training helps provide practical experience in resolving EMI issues, which could hinder communications between Eighth Army and ROK Army Soldiers during battle. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Hong, Noh Gyeong)