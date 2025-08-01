In what's considered a first, 1st Signal Brigade and Republic of Korea Defense Communication Command Soldiers conducted combined electromagnetic interference resolution live training at Warrior Base, South Korea, July 30, 2025. Participants learned about the sources and types of EMI, including radiated and conducted emissions, and how they affect electronic systems. The training covered methods for diagnosing EMI issues, such as using spectrum analyzers, time-domain reflectometers, and near-field probes to locate and characterize interference sources. This training helps provide practical experience in resolving EMI issues, which could hinder communications between Eighth Army and ROK Army Soldiers during battle. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Hong, Noh Gyeong)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 00:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972821
|VIRIN:
|250730-A-PO928-5151
|Filename:
|DOD_111213527
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|WARRIOR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ROK-US EMI Resolution Live Training, by CPL Noh Gyeong Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
