U.S. Air Force video highlights the 51st Fighter Wing at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The series offers an inside look at life at Osan, showcasing both mission readiness and community life. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 22:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|972819
|VIRIN:
|250805-F-TU760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111213486
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Welcome to Osan, by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.