EW 25.2: Air Commandos demonstrate ACE concept

U.S. Airmen assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command conduct an Agile Combat Employment mission on a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II during Emerald Warrior 25.2 in Arizona, August 1-2, 2025. Emerald Warrior provides our Air Commandos and Allies and partners with opportunities to train and exercise diverse and complementary capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth) (Portions of the video were blurred for operational security)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 23:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972812
|VIRIN:
|250802-F-MJ351-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111213431
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
