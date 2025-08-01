EW 25.2: Air Commandos demonstrate ACE concept

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command conduct an Agile Combat Employment mission on a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II during Emerald Warrior 25.2 in Arizona, August 1-2, 2025. Emerald Warrior provides our Air Commandos and Allies and partners with opportunities to train and exercise diverse and complementary capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth) (Portions of the video were blurred for operational security)