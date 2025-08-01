Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USASOC Best Squad Competition Stress Shoot

    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Video by Spc. Jade Archuleta 

    United States Army Special Operations Command

    B-roll of soldiers from units across the U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC), engage targets during a stress shoot event as part of USASOC’s Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 5, 2025. The stress shoot is part of the USASOC Best Squad Competition, which showcases the excellence of the Army’s Special Operations Forces as they demonstrate grit, determination, and mastery of warfighting fundamentals—including marksmanship and physical fitness—throughout a week of competition from August 4–8. The winning squad will advance to compete against the Army’s best during the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, scheduled for October 2–12, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jade Archuleta)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 20:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972809
    VIRIN: 250805-A-GS929-1001
    Filename: DOD_111213358
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Stress Shoot
    Best Squad
    2025
    Fort Bragg
    USASOSBSC

