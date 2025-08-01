B-roll of soldiers from units across the U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC), engage targets during a stress shoot event as part of USASOC’s Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 5, 2025. The stress shoot is part of the USASOC Best Squad Competition, which showcases the excellence of the Army’s Special Operations Forces as they demonstrate grit, determination, and mastery of warfighting fundamentals—including marksmanship and physical fitness—throughout a week of competition from August 4–8. The winning squad will advance to compete against the Army’s best during the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, scheduled for October 2–12, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jade Archuleta)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 20:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972809
|VIRIN:
|250805-A-GS929-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111213358
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USASOC Best Squad Competition Stress Shoot, by SPC Jade Archuleta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
