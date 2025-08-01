Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNRH Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Aug. 5, 2025) Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, outgoing commander, Navy Region Hawaii, is relieved by Rear Adm. Brad Collins during the Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Aug. 5, 2025. Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command, officiates the turnover. Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii, and its mission is to support the readiness of the fleet and warfighters. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 19:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972805
    VIRIN: 250805-N-KN989-1001
    Filename: DOD_111213286
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNRH Holds Change of Command Ceremony, by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Hawaii
    change of command
    Navy Region Hawaii

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download