CNRH Holds Change of Command Ceremony

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Aug. 5, 2025) Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, outgoing commander, Navy Region Hawaii, is relieved by Rear Adm. Brad Collins during the Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Aug. 5, 2025. Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command, officiates the turnover. Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii, and its mission is to support the readiness of the fleet and warfighters. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
