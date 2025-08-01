Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USASOC Best Squad Competition Obstacle Course

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. Brianna Ledezma Gomez 

    United States Army Special Operations Command

    B-roll of soldiers from John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School (SWCS) based out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, navigate the All-American Mile obstacle course as part of the United States Army Special Operations Command's (USASOC) Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, Aug. 4, 2025. The USASOC Best Squad Competition highlights the excellence of the Army’s Special Operations Forces as they demonstrate grit, determination and their mastery of warfighting fundamentals, including marksmanship, physical fitness across a week of competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 4 – 8. The winning squad will move along to compete against the Army’s best, during the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, Oct. 2 – 12, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brianna Ledezma)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 19:36
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USASOC Best Squad Competition Obstacle Course, by SGT Brianna Ledezma Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

