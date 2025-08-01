USASOC Best Squad Competition Pool Event

B-roll of soldiers from the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School (SWCS) based out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, participate in a team relay event as part of the United States Army Special Operations Command’s (USASOC) Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 4, 2025. The USASOC Best Squad Competition showcases the excellence of the Army’s Special Operations Forces as they demonstrate grit, determination, and mastery of warfighting fundamentals—including marksmanship and physical fitness—over a week of competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, from August 4–8. The winning squad will advance to compete against the Army’s best during the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, scheduled for October 2–12, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brianna Ledezma)
