    Purple Heart Day Timeline Animation

    GUAM

    08.03.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Mark Dvoskin 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    An animation created in Adobe After Effects showcases the history of the Purple Heart medal on Guam, on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, August 4, 2025. The medal stands as the nation’s oldest military decoration, bestowed in solemn tribute to those wounded or killed in defense of the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic by Lance Cpl. Mark Dvoskin)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 23:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972793
    VIRIN: 250804-M-KI408-1001
    Filename: DOD_111213154
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: GU

    USMC, MCB Camp Blaz, Marines, Purple Heart, History, timeline

