Purple Heart Day Timeline Animation

An animation created in Adobe After Effects showcases the history of the Purple Heart medal on Guam, on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, August 4, 2025. The medal stands as the nation’s oldest military decoration, bestowed in solemn tribute to those wounded or killed in defense of the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic by Lance Cpl. Mark Dvoskin)