Congratulations to the winners of the FY 2025 MICC TOCC Video Contest!
This year’s competition was a tight race, with MICC-Fort Riley giving Fort Knox a close challenge for the top spot!
1st Place: MICC-Fort Knox – "FAR Part 7 Acquisition Planning"
James Gnagie, Adrian Atkinson, Sandra Thompson, Elizabeth Ward, George Crosier, and Joseph Lawrence
2nd Place: MICC-Fort Riley – "Contracting Process Song"
Patricia Barth, Savannah Kennedy, Philip Melton, Robert Sanchez, Miranda Wright, Noah Younger, and Maj. Marie Rudwick
3rd Place: 419th CSB – "Surveillance and Oversight on Dining Facility Requirement"
Derek Carter & Valarie Fegurgur
Honorable Mentions:
MICC-Fort Sill – "Systems for Award Management"
Coy Bass, Indigo Delacruz, Donovan Osborne, and Sommer Roach
MICC-IRC-FFS – "Past Performance Evaluation"
David Fedison, Jeffery Harris, Alicia Theissen, and Javelin Carouthers
Thank you to everyone who participated—your hard work and storytelling skills continue to enhance our mission. Great job, team!
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 18:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972792
|VIRIN:
|250131-O-HP256-2689
|Filename:
|DOD_111213147
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, FY 2025 MICC TOCC Winners, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.