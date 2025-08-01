FY 2025 MICC TOCC Winners

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Congratulations to the winners of the FY 2025 MICC TOCC Video Contest!



This year’s competition was a tight race, with MICC-Fort Riley giving Fort Knox a close challenge for the top spot!



1st Place: MICC-Fort Knox – "FAR Part 7 Acquisition Planning"

James Gnagie, Adrian Atkinson, Sandra Thompson, Elizabeth Ward, George Crosier, and Joseph Lawrence



2nd Place: MICC-Fort Riley – "Contracting Process Song"

Patricia Barth, Savannah Kennedy, Philip Melton, Robert Sanchez, Miranda Wright, Noah Younger, and Maj. Marie Rudwick



3rd Place: 419th CSB – "Surveillance and Oversight on Dining Facility Requirement"

Derek Carter & Valarie Fegurgur



Honorable Mentions:

MICC-Fort Sill – "Systems for Award Management"

Coy Bass, Indigo Delacruz, Donovan Osborne, and Sommer Roach



MICC-IRC-FFS – "Past Performance Evaluation"

David Fedison, Jeffery Harris, Alicia Theissen, and Javelin Carouthers



Thank you to everyone who participated—your hard work and storytelling skills continue to enhance our mission. Great job, team!