    FY 2025 MICC TOCC Winners

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Congratulations to the winners of the FY 2025 MICC TOCC Video Contest!

    This year’s competition was a tight race, with MICC-Fort Riley giving Fort Knox a close challenge for the top spot!

    1st Place: MICC-Fort Knox – "FAR Part 7 Acquisition Planning"
    James Gnagie, Adrian Atkinson, Sandra Thompson, Elizabeth Ward, George Crosier, and Joseph Lawrence

    2nd Place: MICC-Fort Riley – "Contracting Process Song"
    Patricia Barth, Savannah Kennedy, Philip Melton, Robert Sanchez, Miranda Wright, Noah Younger, and Maj. Marie Rudwick

    3rd Place: 419th CSB – "Surveillance and Oversight on Dining Facility Requirement"
    Derek Carter & Valarie Fegurgur

    Honorable Mentions:
    MICC-Fort Sill – "Systems for Award Management"
    Coy Bass, Indigo Delacruz, Donovan Osborne, and Sommer Roach

    MICC-IRC-FFS – "Past Performance Evaluation"
    David Fedison, Jeffery Harris, Alicia Theissen, and Javelin Carouthers

    Thank you to everyone who participated—your hard work and storytelling skills continue to enhance our mission. Great job, team!

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 18:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972792
    VIRIN: 250131-O-HP256-2689
    Filename: DOD_111213147
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Be all you can be
    MICC
    Army
    Contracting for Soliders

