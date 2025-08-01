Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Caribbean Thunder 25 Combat Medics Train Real-World Skills

    CAMP SANTIAGO, PUERTO RICO

    08.05.2025

    Video by Spc. Adilen Soto Margolla 

    1st Mission Support Command

    U.S Army Reserve combat medics with 49th Multifunctional Medical Battalion teach Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TC3) during Caribbean Thunder 2025, at Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico Aug. 5, 2025. TC3 is a set of guidelines and training within the U.S. Army focused on providing life-saving trauma care in combat situations. It emphasizes evidence-based practices to reduce preventable deaths on the battlefield. Caribbean Thunder 25 is a 1st Mission Support Command-led and partnered-unit integrated exercise in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands focused on inter-island coordination and supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations.

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 22:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972790
    VIRIN: 250805-A-KM201-4432
    Filename: DOD_111213104
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: CAMP SANTIAGO, PR

    U.S. Army Reserve
    1st Mission Support Command
    CaribbeanThunder

