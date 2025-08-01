B-Roll Caribbean Thunder 25 Combat Medics Train Real-World Skills

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S Army Reserve combat medics with 49th Multifunctional Medical Battalion teach Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TC3) during Caribbean Thunder 2025, at Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico Aug. 5, 2025. TC3 is a set of guidelines and training within the U.S. Army focused on providing life-saving trauma care in combat situations. It emphasizes evidence-based practices to reduce preventable deaths on the battlefield. Caribbean Thunder 25 is a 1st Mission Support Command-led and partnered-unit integrated exercise in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands focused on inter-island coordination and supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations.