Transportation Officer Talks Caribbean Thunder 2025 Multimodal Operations 60-Second Reel

Maj. James Rish, transportation officer with 1st Mission Support Command, talks multimodal transportation operations used to coordinate the use of various modes (air, sea, rail, and road) to move personnel, equipment, and supplies efficiently during Caribbean Thunder 25 in Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, 5th of Aug 2025. The 1st MSC used this strategic approach to overcome logistical challenges and ensure seamless movement across the Caribbean, different terrains and distances. Caribbean Thunder 25 is a 1st MSC-led and partnered-unit integrated exercise in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands focused on inter-island coordination and supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations.