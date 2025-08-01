Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transportation Officer Talks Caribbean Thunder 2025 Multimodal Operations 60-Second Reel

    CAMP SANTIAGO, PUERTO RICO

    08.05.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    1st Mission Support Command

    Maj. James Rish, transportation officer with 1st Mission Support Command, talks multimodal transportation operations used to coordinate the use of various modes (air, sea, rail, and road) to move personnel, equipment, and supplies efficiently during Caribbean Thunder 25 in Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, 5th of Aug 2025. The 1st MSC used this strategic approach to overcome logistical challenges and ensure seamless movement across the Caribbean, different terrains and distances. Caribbean Thunder 25 is a 1st MSC-led and partnered-unit integrated exercise in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands focused on inter-island coordination and supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations.

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 21:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 972787
    VIRIN: 250805-A-PI656-8711
    Filename: DOD_111213025
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: CAMP SANTIAGO, PR

    U.S. Army Reserve Command
    1st Mission Support Command
    caribbeanthunder

