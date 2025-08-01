The 21st ATF sets up main operating base and contingency location during Bamboo Eagle 25-3.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 22:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972786
|VIRIN:
|250801-F-CP864-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111212979
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|CAMP ROBINSON, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 21st ATF kicks off Bamboo Eagle 25-3, by SrA Alondra Cristobal Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.