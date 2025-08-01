Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Caribbean Thunder 25 Light Machine Gun Instruction

    CAMP SANTIAGO, PUERTO RICO

    08.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Edrik Torres 

    1st Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 301st Military Police Company teach crew-served weapons operation and maintenance during Caribbean Thunder 25, in Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Aug 5, 2025. Caribbean Thunder is a home station annual training designed to train and prepare units for supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO), enhance its warfighting readiness, and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Edrik Torres)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 21:50
    Location: CAMP SANTIAGO, PR

    This work, B-Roll Caribbean Thunder 25 Light Machine Gun Instruction, by SGT Edrik Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army reserve
    1st Mission Support Command
    301st Military Police Company
    caribbeanthunder

