B-Roll Caribbean Thunder 25 Light Machine Gun Instruction

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 301st Military Police Company teach crew-served weapons operation and maintenance during Caribbean Thunder 25, in Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Aug 5, 2025. Caribbean Thunder is a home station annual training designed to train and prepare units for supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO), enhance its warfighting readiness, and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Edrik Torres)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 21:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972782
|VIRIN:
|250805-A-RH313-7461
|Filename:
|DOD_111212903
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|CAMP SANTIAGO, PR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
