Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment Tank Maintenance B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Video by Spc. Hector Blanco and Spc. Steven Day

    1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, perform maintenance on the engines of M1A2 Abrams tanks on Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 8, 2025. The 91A tank mechanics work alongside the operators of the tanks to both increase maintenance efficiency and build team cohesion, preparing the Troopers and their equipment for combat readiness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hector Blanco and Spc. Steven Day)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 17:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972780
    VIRIN: 250805-A-WV576-9774
    Filename: DOD_111212756
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Hometown: CINCINNATI, OHIO, US
    Hometown: OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment Tank Maintenance B-Roll, by SPC Hector Blanco and SPC Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Team
    Tanker Crew
    tank maintainer
    Abrams M1A2
    2-8 CAV 1st ABCT 1st CD
    1st Cavalry Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download