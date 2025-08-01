2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment Tank Maintenance B-Roll

Troopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, perform maintenance on the engines of M1A2 Abrams tanks on Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 8, 2025. The 91A tank mechanics work alongside the operators of the tanks to both increase maintenance efficiency and build team cohesion, preparing the Troopers and their equipment for combat readiness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hector Blanco and Spc. Steven Day)
|08.05.2025
|08.05.2025 17:00
|B-Roll
|972780
|250805-A-WV576-9774
|DOD_111212756
|00:00:32
|TEXAS, US
|CINCINNATI, OHIO, US
|OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|1
