SOS launches new, refocused curriculum

Air University launched a redesigned Squadron Officer School curriculum July 31, aligning instruction with the Department of Defense’s strategic priorities and the Air Force Force Generation deployment model. The updated 25-day course emphasizes warfighter ethos, the Air Force Planning Process, and the new deployable combat wing construct. Classroom hours were reduced while hands-on, student-led experiential learning more than doubled, enhancing captain-level readiness for contested, joint-force environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)
07.31.2025
08.05.2025
Interviews
|972779
|250731-F-MU520-3651
|DOD_111212752
|00:01:00
MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|1
|1
