SOS launches new, refocused curriculum

Air University launched a redesigned Squadron Officer School curriculum July 31, aligning instruction with the Department of Defense’s strategic priorities and the Air Force Force Generation deployment model. The updated 25-day course emphasizes warfighter ethos, the Air Force Planning Process, and the new deployable combat wing construct. Classroom hours were reduced while hands-on, student-led experiential learning more than doubled, enhancing captain-level readiness for contested, joint-force environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)