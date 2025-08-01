Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Caribbean Thunder 25 Field Maintainers 90-Second Reel

    CAMP SANTIAGO, PUERTO RICO

    08.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    1st Mission Support Command

    Master Sgt. Miguel Angel Ortiz Ortiz, senior maintenance supervisor with 1st Mission Support Command, leads a maintenance team consisting of ordnance Soldiers from both 1st MSC and 948th Transportation Battalion out of Seattle, Washington, to install an engine into a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, or HMMWV, a complex process requiring significant mechanical expertise, during Caribbean Thunder 2025 at Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico Aug. 3, 2025.

    Caribbean Thunder 25 is a 1st MSC-led and partnered-unit integrated exercise in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands focused on inter-island coordination and supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations.

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 21:45
    Location: CAMP SANTIAGO, PR

    U.S. Army reserve
    1st Mission Support Command
    caribbeanthunder

