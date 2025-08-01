Caribbean Thunder 25 Field Maintainers 90-Second Reel

Master Sgt. Miguel Angel Ortiz Ortiz, senior maintenance supervisor with 1st Mission Support Command, leads a maintenance team consisting of ordnance Soldiers from both 1st MSC and 948th Transportation Battalion out of Seattle, Washington, to install an engine into a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, or HMMWV, a complex process requiring significant mechanical expertise, during Caribbean Thunder 2025 at Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico Aug. 3, 2025.
Caribbean Thunder 25 is a 1st MSC-led and partnered-unit integrated exercise in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands focused on inter-island coordination and supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations.
|08.03.2025
|08.05.2025 21:45
|Package
|972777
|250803-A-PI656-5699
|DOD_111212718
|00:01:29
|CAMP SANTIAGO, PR
|0
|0
