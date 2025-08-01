Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USASOC Best Squad Competition Stress Shoot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Benjamin Castro 

    United States Army Special Operations Command

    B-roll of soldiers from 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, based out of Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, participate in a stress shoot as part of the United States Army Special Operations Command’s (USASOC) Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 5, 2025. The USASOC Best Squad Competition showcases the excellence of the Army’s Special Operations Forces as they demonstrate grit, determination, and mastery of warfighting fundamentals—including marksmanship and physical fitness—over a week of competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, from August 4–8. The winning squad will advance to compete against the Army’s best during the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, scheduled for October 2–12, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Benjamin Castro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 19:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972771
    VIRIN: 250805-A-HZ000-1001
    Filename: DOD_111212647
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USASOC Best Squad Competition Stress Shoot, by SGT Benjamin Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stress Shoot
    Best Squad
    3rd SFG (A)
    2025
    Fort Bragg
    USASOCBSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download