    AMCOM Memorial Ceremony

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Video by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command held a memorial ceremony on August 5, 2025 to honor and memorialize all the employees who had passed in 2024. Team members from AMCOM, USATA, ALC, ACLC, CCAD, and LEAD memorialized their fellow coworkers with memories of their time with them.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 16:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972770
    VIRIN: 250805-O-CT301-7995
    Filename: DOD_111212645
    Length: 01:14:51
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, AMCOM, U.S. Army, Memorial, Remembrance

