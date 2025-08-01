The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command held a memorial ceremony on August 5, 2025 to honor and memorialize all the employees who had passed in 2024. Team members from AMCOM, USATA, ALC, ACLC, CCAD, and LEAD memorialized their fellow coworkers with memories of their time with them.
This work, AMCOM Memorial Ceremony, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
