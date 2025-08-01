U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army Aircraft from the 700th Airlift Squadron, 5th Battalion, 159th General Support Aviation Regiment and the 244 Expansionary Combat Aviation Brigade, Conduct missions, at Caribbean Thunder in Puerto Rico, Aug. 2-5, 2025. Caribbean Thunder is a 1st Mission Support Command-led and partnered-unit integrated exercise in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands focused on inter-island coordination and supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dustin J Reetz/Released)
Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 16:41
Location:
|CAMP SANTIAGO, PR
This work, Caribbean Thunder Aviation Highlight Reel, by SSG Raquel Birk, SSG Dustin Reetz, SPC Adilen Soto Margolla and SGT Edrik Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
