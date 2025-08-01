Dominican Republic Wrap up Video

PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (July 21, 2025) The Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) departed Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, July 21, 2025, concluding a 4-day mission providing medical and community services during its fourth site visit of Continuing Promise 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)
|07.21.2025
|08.05.2025 15:58
|Video Productions
|972765
|250720-N-DI219-1001
|2507219
|DOD_111212554
|00:00:32
|PUERTO PLATA, DO
|1
|1
