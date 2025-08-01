Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dominican Republic Wrap up Video

    PUERTO PLATA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    07.21.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonas Womack 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (July 21, 2025) The Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) departed Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, July 21, 2025, concluding a 4-day mission providing medical and community services during its fourth site visit of Continuing Promise 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 15:58
    Location: PUERTO PLATA, DO

    CP25, Continuing Promise, Continuing Promise 2025, Enduring Promise, USNS Comfort, US Navy

