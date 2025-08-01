Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Bliss and the City of Socorro Celebrate new Partnership

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Fort Bliss and the City of Socorro held a signing ceremony that celebrated a 10-year intergovernmental Service Agreement between the two.

    City of Socorro Mayor Rodolfo Cruz, Jr., Fort Bliss Garrison Commander Col. Brendan Gallagher, and Garrison Acquisition Manager Lisa Santana spoke with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs’ Crista Mack to discuss the importance of this partnership.

    (U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 16:11
