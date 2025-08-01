Fort Bliss and the City of Socorro held a signing ceremony that celebrated a 10-year intergovernmental Service Agreement between the two.
City of Socorro Mayor Rodolfo Cruz, Jr., Fort Bliss Garrison Commander Col. Brendan Gallagher, and Garrison Acquisition Manager Lisa Santana spoke with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs’ Crista Mack to discuss the importance of this partnership.
(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 16:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|972764
|VIRIN:
|250804-A-PT036-5878
|PIN:
|187965
|Filename:
|DOD_111212548
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Bliss and the City of Socorro Celebrate new Partnership, by Crista Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.