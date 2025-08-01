Fort Bliss and the City of Socorro Celebrate new Partnership

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort Bliss and the City of Socorro held a signing ceremony that celebrated a 10-year intergovernmental Service Agreement between the two.



City of Socorro Mayor Rodolfo Cruz, Jr., Fort Bliss Garrison Commander Col. Brendan Gallagher, and Garrison Acquisition Manager Lisa Santana spoke with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs’ Crista Mack to discuss the importance of this partnership.



(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)