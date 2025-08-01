TCCC Subject Matter Exchange Course Limón, Costa Rica CP25

LIMÓN, Costa Rica July 31, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) instruct a tactical combat casualty care course to Costa Rican first responders in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 31, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)
