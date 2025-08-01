Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DHA Academy

    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Defense Health Agency

    The DHA Academy is online professional development tool. It consolidates all staff development and training opportunities in one place. As the DHA Academy matures, it will promote a holistic learning and developmental program.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 16:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972761
    VIRIN: 250805-O-AY809-5540
    Filename: DOD_111212511
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DHA Academy, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DHA Academy

