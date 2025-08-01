USASOC Best Squad Competition Stress Shoot

B-roll of soldiers from 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, based at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, conduct a stress shoot as part of United States Army Special Operations Command's Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 5, 2025. The USASOC Best Squad Competition highlights the excellence of the Army’s Special Operations Forces as they demonstrate grit, determination and their mastery of warfighting fundamentals, including marksmanship, physical fitness across a week of competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 4 – 8. The winning squad will move along to compete against the Army’s best, during the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, Oct. 2 – 12, 2025. ( U.S. Army video by Spc. Joell Valenzuela)
|08.05.2025
|08.05.2025 16:09
|B-Roll
|972759
|250805-A-BE566-1001
|DOD_111212501
|00:01:32
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|1
|1
