    Herk Nation provides support to Bamboo Eagle 25-3

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega 

    19th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 12th and 21st Air Task Forces process through Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 31, 2025 in support of Bamboo Eagle 25-3. The exercise marks the final phase of the Department of the Air Force’s first-in-a-generation Department Level Exercise series 2025. Additionally, the exercise integrates Bamboo Eagle’s focus on follow-on force generation, pushing Airmen to adapt to rapidly evolving threats while maintaining operational tempo in a high-threat battlespace. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 15:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972756
    VIRIN: 250731-F-BE660-1001
    Filename: DOD_111212455
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Herk Nation provides support to Bamboo Eagle 25-3, by SrA Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Herk Nation
    BambooEagle
    DLE2025

