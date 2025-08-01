Herk Nation provides support to Bamboo Eagle 25-3

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 12th and 21st Air Task Forces process through Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 31, 2025 in support of Bamboo Eagle 25-3. The exercise marks the final phase of the Department of the Air Force’s first-in-a-generation Department Level Exercise series 2025. Additionally, the exercise integrates Bamboo Eagle’s focus on follow-on force generation, pushing Airmen to adapt to rapidly evolving threats while maintaining operational tempo in a high-threat battlespace. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 15:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972756
|VIRIN:
|250731-F-BE660-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111212455
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
