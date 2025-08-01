Herk Nation provides support to Bamboo Eagle 25-3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/972756" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 12th and 21st Air Task Forces process through Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 31, 2025 in support of Bamboo Eagle 25-3. The exercise marks the final phase of the Department of the Air Force’s first-in-a-generation Department Level Exercise series 2025. Additionally, the exercise integrates Bamboo Eagle’s focus on follow-on force generation, pushing Airmen to adapt to rapidly evolving threats while maintaining operational tempo in a high-threat battlespace. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega)